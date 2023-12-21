Countdown begins: Ayeza Khan teases ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ with new BTS clip

A-list actor Ayeza Khan keeps the excitement going for her much-awaited drama serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, co-starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, with a fresh BTS reel.

With just a day to go to the hotly-anticipated premiere of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ tomorrow, Ayeza Khan treated her fans with yet another BTS from the show, featuring the making of the train sequence with the lead pair, which was also glimpsed in the teaser.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram handle, Khan captioned it with her and Abbasi’s characters’ names, i.e. Mahnoor and Shehraam respectively. “Countdown begins… 1 day to go,” she added.

The mega-serial is all the more special for fans as it marks the comeback of Hamza Ali Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and will also see him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Khan, after a decade.

Apart from the lead duo, the ensemble star cast of the serial features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Savera Nadeem, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the drama serial, whereas, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ is set to premiere on December 22, and will air every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

