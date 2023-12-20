Savera Nadeem has a message for fans ahead of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’

Ahead of the hotly-anticipated premiere of ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, veteran actor Savera Nadeem aka Kishwar, has a message for her fans.

With the 3-day countdown to the most-anticipated drama serial of the season ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, eminent actor Savera Nadeem, who plays Kishwar, mother of the hero Shehraam (Hamza Ali Abbasi) in the show, gave out a message to her fans.

“Don’t forget to watch my new drama serial in just 3 days, only on ARY Digital,” she said in the fresh teaser, featuring the first glimpse of her character.

Earlier this week, the veteran also turned to her Instagram handle with a BTS picture from the sets, with Abbasi and the director of the play.

Pertinent to note here that the mega-serial marks the comeback of heartthrob actor, Hamza Ali Abbasi on the TV screens after a long hiatus and will see him reunite with his ‘Pyarey Afzal’ co-star Ayeza Khan, after a decade.

The ensemble star cast of the drama also features the likes of Nawal Saeed, Srha Asghar, Emmad Irfani, Zainab Qayyum, Haris Waheed, Asif Raza Mir, Nausheen Shah, Mariyam Nafees, Aswad Yousuf, Saqib Sumeer and Noor-ul-Hassan among others.

Qasim Ali Mureed helmed the direction of the drama serial, whereas, Rida Bilal penned the script. Next Level Entertainment of sisters Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz, and Six Sigma Plus of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib are the production banners for the project.

‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ is set to premiere on December 22, and will air every Friday and Saturday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

