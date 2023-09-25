‘Give him an Oscar’: Jaideep Ahlawat outshines Kareena Kapoor in ‘Jaane Jaan’ reviews

Indian actor Jaideep Ahlawat won acclaim from movie critics and netizens alike for his latest performance in Netflix’s thriller ‘Jaane Jaan’.

The OTT debut of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Jaane Jaan’, co-starring celebrated actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this week.

Jaane Jaan is a terrific film. It is well paced and is totally engrossing and engaging. @sujoy_g has crafted this film so brilliantly that it paints a chilling, and well-directed cinematic picture! Cinematography is top-notch!#JaaneJaanOnNetflix #JaaneJaan #KareenaKapoorKhan pic.twitter.com/tbwUOEy75R — भव्य (@ThatGuyBhavs) September 21, 2023

However, it was Ahlawat as the lonesome teacher and neighbour of Kapoor’s Maya D’Souza, who outshone the stellar star cast with his act in Sujoy Ghosh’s riveting mystery thriller, adapted from the bestselling Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by Keigo Higashino.

#JaaneJaan delves into the depths of devotion, unraveling the complexities of relationships and the sacrifices one makes for those they love. It’s a poignant reminder that even in a world dominated by logic, emotions can be the most powerful force. pic.twitter.com/pXVVdPlIRe — The Cinemawala (@TheCinemawalaa) September 21, 2023

Reviewing the overall title in general, one of the local entertainment portals of the country praised ‘Jaane Jaan’ for “a taut script, spiffy dialogues, first-rate performances and a keen sense of place serve to enhance the mystery that surrounds a lonesome math teacher who goes about his daily chores with mechanical detachment and a woman who moves in next door and becomes an object of silent, obsession for the reclusive man.”

Just finished #JaaneJaan

A perfect crime thriller with so much plot twist and suprises, #JaideepAhlawat and #KareenaKapoorKhan is the highlight of the movie.even @MrVijayVarma has done his party beautifully. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ For the suspense in the movies.#netflixandchill#Netflix pic.twitter.com/qKT8cuQZKp — The Last man🇮🇳 (@the_last_man00) September 21, 2023

However, another one had all the acclaim for Ahlawat specifically and wrote in the review, “The film, however, belongs to [Jaideep]. This is one of his most physically absorbed roles. He plays a gentle giant, his hulking frame cutting bewitchingly through the evening mist. At times, a smile appears unexpectedly on his pockmarked face, like rain clouds in the desert. I also loved the absolute serenity — and, it must be added, sensuality — with which [Jaideep] performs a jujutsu drill. He looks, to cite Bruce Lee, ‘like water making its way through cracks.'”

On the other hand, even social media specifically micro-blogging site X, was abuzz with positive reviews for film in general, and specifically for Ahlawat as well.

Give this man an Oscar or atleast National Award for this role 🫡@JaideepAhlawat sir has done fabulous job as TEACHER in Jaane Jaan.

Worth watching.

Sometimes the story can give u Drishyam vibes.

No vulgur scenes.

Family friendly.

NOT FOR KIDS. pic.twitter.com/FBbPAKURuL — Yogesh Rokde (@yogirokde) September 21, 2023

One of the users of the site even rooted for Ahlawat to get an Oscar or a National Award for his performance in the film.

