‘Give him an Oscar’: Jaideep Ahlawat outshines Kareena Kapoor in ‘Jaane Jaan’ reviews

Indian actor Jaideep Ahlawat won acclaim from movie critics and netizens alike for his latest performance in Netflix’s thriller ‘Jaane Jaan’.

The OTT debut of Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, ‘Jaane Jaan’, co-starring celebrated actors Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix earlier this week.

However, it was Ahlawat as the lonesome teacher and neighbour of Kapoor’s Maya D’Souza, who outshone the stellar star cast with his act in Sujoy Ghosh’s riveting mystery thriller, adapted from the bestselling Japanese novel ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ by  Keigo Higashino.

Reviewing the overall title in general, one of the local entertainment portals of the country praised ‘Jaane Jaan’ for “a taut script, spiffy dialogues, first-rate performances and a keen sense of place serve to enhance the mystery that surrounds a lonesome math teacher who goes about his daily chores with mechanical detachment and a woman who moves in next door and becomes an object of silent, obsession for the reclusive man.”

However, another one had all the acclaim for Ahlawat specifically and wrote in the review, “The film, however, belongs to [Jaideep]. This is one of his most physically absorbed roles. He plays a gentle giant, his hulking frame cutting bewitchingly through the evening mist. At times, a smile appears unexpectedly on his pockmarked face, like rain clouds in the desert. I also loved the absolute serenity — and, it must be added, sensuality — with which [Jaideep] performs a jujutsu drill. He looks, to cite Bruce Lee, ‘like water making its way through cracks.'”

On the other hand, even social media specifically micro-blogging site X, was abuzz with positive reviews for film in general, and specifically for Ahlawat as well.

One of the users of the site even rooted for Ahlawat to get an Oscar or a National Award for his performance in the film.

