‘Jab We Met’ director predicts future of Geet & Aditya after happy ending

Seasoned filmmaker Imtiaz Ali of the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Jab We Met’ revealed where the beloved couple Geet and Aditya would be today, after their happy ending in the film.

17 years on, the picture-perfect happy ending of Geet and Aditya in ‘Jab We Met’ is still what Bollywood fans aspire for, for their real-life love stories. The last thing one could ever imagine for the much-in-love couple is that they would head for divorce.

But director Imtiaz Ali seems to believe so.

In a new conversation with an Indian media outlet, Ali discussed what he believes all the iconic and remembered characters of his films would be doing today when he mentioned that Geet and Aditya would be at a divorce lawyer’s office.

“At a divorce lawyer’s office,” he said for the fictional couple, leaving the audience members in splits.

It is pertinent to note here that Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 cult rom-com flick ‘Jab We Met’ is one of the most-watched and loved films of Indian cinema. Starring then-real-life couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the main roles of Geet and Aditya, the title opened to critical acclaim and was also a huge success at Box Office.

The film also fetched several big awards for the year.