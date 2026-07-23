Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley split after 3 years

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley ended their relationship after 3 years. He also confirmed the news with his move.

The 42-year-old musician was spotted hanging out with his sister Rachel Antonoff in Brooklyn Heights, New York City, and his wedding ring was nowhere to be seen for the first time.

Despite the news breaking out earlier, though Antonoff was seen with the wedding ring on, he seems to have made a final decision, as an anonymous tipster hinted to DeuxMoi.

Read More: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff shut down viral reports

The celebrity gossip account reported that “this has been an especially difficult situation behind the scenes, and we’ve heard the end of the relationship wasn’t something Jack had hoped for.”

While the former couple has not officially addressed the turmoil their relationship went through, Qualley’s representatives have confirmed the split and requested the pair’s privacy during this time.