Jack Quaid teases bloody chaos with The Boys set photo!

The Boys fans are in for another thrilling season, as cameras continue to roll on the fifth and final season of the popular Prime Video series. Alongside Jack Quaid, fans will also see Karl Urban return as the complex Billy Butcher in what is sure to be an action-packed finale.

Jack Quaid, who plays the beloved Hughie Campbell, recently shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set, showing off just how messy things are going to get.

As usual, it seems Hughie will end up covered in blood once again.

Filming for The Boys season 5 began last November, and while the cameras are already rolling, showrunner Eric Kripke has revealed that the scripts are still being written.

In a recent interview with Collider, Kripke mentioned that the team often makes adjustments to the script right up until the day of shooting. This is not unusual for The Boys.

In the season 4 finale, things looked grim for Hughie and the team, as they were captured by Homelander’s forces.

With only Annie January (Starlight) and Karl Urban (Billy Butcher) left to escape, it seems like Annie may have to step up and rescue her friends, including Hughie.

Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban, has been on a personal mission to destroy all Supes, so things are bound to get even more intense in the final season.

When Kripke was asked about who will survive the final season and who will meet a bloody end, he said, “anyone who dies in season 5 will richly deserve it.”

Fans of The Boys can expect some of the most shocking moments yet, as the series approaches its conclusion.

In the comics, many major characters, aside from Hughie and Starlight, meet their demise. However, The Boys show has always been known for taking creative liberties, so it’s unlikely the series will follow the exact same path.

Returning stars include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. New cast members joining the final season are Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.