Jackie Chan drops shocking revelations about parents’ secret lives

Action star Jackie Chan, who recently featured in ‘Karate Kid: Legends,’ made shocking revelations about the secret lives of his parents.

In a recent interview, the 71-year-old actor recalled a shocking moment when his father, Charles, told him about his life as a spy.

“My father suddenly said, ‘Son, I’m old. I might sleep and never wake up.’ ​My father was a spy,” the ‘Rush Hour’ star said.

According to Jackie Chan, his father revealed the secret to him when he was “forty-something” years old.

Shocked by the revelations, the ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ star recalled being unable to process his father’s revelation about his past.

“Then, later on, five hours later, I said, okay. Now I’m ready,” Chan said.

It is worth noting here that Jackie Chan made a documentary titled “Traces of the Dragon: Jackie Chan and His Lost Family” in 2003.

The documentary tells the story of how his father worked as a government spy during the Chinese Civil War in the 1940s.

The ‘Rush Hour’ star revealed that his mother, Lee-lee, had worked as an opium smuggler and gambler in the past.

In the same interview, Jackie Chan reflected on his return for the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ after a gap of 25 years.

“[It’s a] memory…not just a movie. It’s just unbelievable. Not only can I use my [martial arts] technique, I can show the Chinese culture to the world,” he said.