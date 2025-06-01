Jackie Chan reveals why he didn’t train for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

Veteran action star Jackie Chan has revealed that he did not train for the action sequences in ‘Karate Kid: Legends.’

Chan first joined the franchise in 2010’s ‘Karate Kid,’ in which he played Han, who trains Jaden Smith’s character.

As he returns to the franchise, Jackie Chan revealed that he did not train for the stunts in the film.

“I don’t need to anymore. I’ve been training every day for 64 years. I’ve been fighting, fighting, fighting,” the 71-year-old actor said.

While he performed all of his own stunts in ‘Karate Kid: Legends,’ the action star admitted that he could not do everything he could early in his career.

“I’m not liked I used to be when I was 20, and could do a triple kick in the sky. Now, I do one kick,” Jackie Chan said.

Th latest entry in the ‘Karate Kid’ franchise sees Han in China mentoring his nephew, Li (Ben Wang).

After Li moves to New York City and ends up in the Five Boroughs Tournament, Han arrives in the city to train Li in martial arts, while Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) teach him karate.

Jackie Chan revealed that he advised Wang to do his own stunts to gain respect of the audience.

“I said, ‘Ben, we do have a double for you, but you should do your own thing. The audience respects you more. When you use a double, you become lazy,’” he said.