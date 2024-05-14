Jackie Shroff moves court against unauthorised use of ‘bhidu’

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff has filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court of India, seeking protection over personality and publicity rights.

As reported by Indian news agencies, veteran actor Jackie Shroff took legal action, filing a lawsuit against the unauthorised use of his name, pictures, voice and catchphrase ‘bhidu’ against several parties.

According to the details, his advocate Pravin Anand raised the point against the misuse of his personality rights through the sales of ringtones, wallpapers, and merchandise, while he also objected to the ‘insulting’ memes, GIFs, use of AI and alleged infringement of his trade mark rights on the Marathi word ‘bhidu (partner)’.

“Jackie Shroff is so well known. People will think it is endorsed by him. He has a certain marketability to his name. It can’t be done without his consent,” Anand emphasized. “All are using his name, [and] images and earning huge money. This is all defamatory stuff…there are distasteful dirty words in voice-over. There is nothing legitimate about any of this.”

Justice Sanjeev Narula, who listened to the case, issued summons to the defendants in the suit.

Meanwhile, the court is set to pass an interim order tomorrow, May 15.

On the film front, Shroff is currently filming for Atlee’s ‘Baby John’, starring Varun Dhawan, while he also has Rohit Shetty’s star-studded ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

