‘Main nahi badlunga…’: Jackie Shroff reacts to India’s name change

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff spoke up on the reports of the Indian government considering changing the country’s official name to ‘Bharat’.

At an event in the Indian capital of Delhi on Tuesday, Shroff was the latest to join the discussion around India’s name change buzz. Speaking to the media, he said, “Bharat bolna koi buri baat toh nahi hai. India hai toh India hai, Bharat hai toh Bharat hai (There is nothing wrong in calling it Bharat. If it’s India, be it, and if Bharat, let it be).”

#WATCH | On G20 Summit dinner invitations at Rashtrapati Bhawan sent in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, Actor Jackie Shroff says, “If Bharat is being called Bharat, it is not a bad thing…we won’t change even if the name is changed” (05/09) pic.twitter.com/PTzHE1I3Sa — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

“Mera naam Jackie hai, mujhe koi Jockey bolta hai, koi Jaykee bolta hai. Mere naam ko itna todd dete hain par main nahi badlunga. Hum kaise badalege? Naam badlenge hum thodi badlenge ( My name is Jackie but some people call me Jockey or Jaykee. They mess up my name but it doesn’t change who I am inside. Names could change but we won’t),” he exemplified further.

Before him, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan also made a tweet, seemingly in support of India’s name change. “Bharat mata ki jai,” he wrote in Hindi on the micro-blogging site X, previously termed Twitter.

T 4759 – 🇮🇳 भारत माता की जय 🚩 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 5, 2023

For the unversed, it was reported on Tuesday that the Indian government considered changing the country’s official name to ‘Bharat’ during a special session of Parliament.

According to media reports, the speculation about this was fuelled amid reports that Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.

