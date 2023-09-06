29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Advertisement -

‘Main nahi badlunga…’: Jackie Shroff reacts to India’s name change

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff spoke up on the reports of the Indian government considering changing the country’s official name to ‘Bharat’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

At an event in the Indian capital of Delhi on Tuesday, Shroff was the latest to join the discussion around India’s name change buzz. Speaking to the media, he said, “Bharat bolna koi buri baat toh nahi hai. India hai toh India hai, Bharat hai toh Bharat hai (There is nothing wrong in calling it Bharat. If it’s India, be it, and if Bharat, let it be).”

Mera naam Jackie hai, mujhe koi Jockey bolta hai, koi Jaykee bolta hai. Mere naam ko itna todd dete hain par main nahi badlunga. Hum kaise badalege? Naam badlenge hum thodi badlenge ( My name is Jackie but some people call me Jockey or Jaykee. They mess up my name but it doesn’t change who I am inside. Names could change but we won’t),” he exemplified further.

Before him, Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan also made a tweet, seemingly in support of India’s name change. “Bharat mata ki jai,” he wrote in Hindi on the micro-blogging site X, previously termed Twitter.

For the unversed, it was reported on Tuesday that the Indian government considered changing the country’s official name to ‘Bharat’ during a special session of Parliament.

According to media reports, the speculation about this was fuelled amid reports that Rashtrapati Bhawan (President House) sent an invite for a G20 dinner on September 9 in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’.

WATCH: Jackie Shroff cries live on TV

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.