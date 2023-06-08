WATCH: Jackie Shroff cries live on TV

30.9 C
Fans of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff got emotional after a video of him fighting back tears while recalling his mother’s death went viral.

In the video, Jackie Shroff – father of actor Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff – recalled lives being simpler and happier when he lived with his family in a one-room house in an interview.

The “Hero” star said walls came between them when he became successful and moved into a bigger home. He added that he was happy that he gave his mother a room of her room.

Jackie Shroff said her mother suffered a stroke but he did not even know about it as walls separated them. He said everyone would know when someone coughed in their old residence.

The actor, holding back tears, said he would have known about her condition and taken her to the hospital and helped her if the walls were not there.

His words touched netizens’ hearts. They showed sympathy towards him for his loss with their heartwarming remarks.

The celebrity has been in the Bollywood industry for more than four decades. He started his Bollywood career in 1983’s ‘Hero’.

He went on to work in ‘Ram Lakhan‘, ‘Parinda‘, ‘Tridev‘, ‘Khalnayak‘, ‘Gardish‘, ‘1942: A Love Story‘, ‘Trimurti‘, ‘Rangeela‘, ‘One 2 Ka 4‘, ‘Lajja‘, ‘Devdas‘, ‘Aan: Men at Work‘, ‘Hulchul‘, ‘Bhagam Bhag‘, ‘Shootout at Wadala‘, ‘Baaghi 3‘, ‘Sooryavanshi‘ and ‘Phone Bhooth‘ films.

