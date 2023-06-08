WATCH: Jackie Shroff cries live on TV

Fans of Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff got emotional after a video of him fighting back tears while recalling his mother’s death went viral.

In the video, Jackie Shroff – father of actor Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff – recalled lives being simpler and happier when he lived with his family in a one-room house in an interview.

I’ve seen his some of the interviews clips on Instagram, Jackie shroff has much more depth in thinking than it appears to be. pic.twitter.com/6SoFGxd45N — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) June 6, 2023

The “Hero” star said walls came between them when he became successful and moved into a bigger home. He added that he was happy that he gave his mother a room of her room.

Jackie Shroff said her mother suffered a stroke but he did not even know about it as walls separated them. He said everyone would know when someone coughed in their old residence.

The actor, holding back tears, said he would have known about her condition and taken her to the hospital and helped her if the walls were not there.

His words touched netizens’ hearts. They showed sympathy towards him for his loss with their heartwarming remarks.

Jaggu dada has many gems like that. He is a pure soul. But one thing has anyone noticed? How frequently he is using word like Abba, Ammi and Intkal. It show how deep rooted Urdu in Bollywood. If it happened by design or by default i don’t know. — Deepak Joshi (@djlive5) June 6, 2023

you are right…he is among the most mature and humble actor…who helps people and doesn’t think too highly of himself despite his achievements…very few are like him — rpmrpm (@rpmrpm4) June 6, 2023

It brought tears to my eyes.

Very powerful heart touching feelings and crucial aspects of life 🌹🙏🏻 — Subash Ch Ray (@ray_subash) June 8, 2023

Beautiful words, beautiful soul, pretty much summed it all. The best thing I saw and heard today. ✨💯 — The eyes, Chico. They never lie. (@DaantoToNae) June 6, 2023

a simple take on love and material wealth expressed in such a way that rather than feeling bad for the guy you’ll feel a sense of comfort in your own loved ones. — Tanmay (@JanmayToshi) June 7, 2023

You can never recover from the Loss of a parent ,the grief just never leaves — ◉_◉ Matlab Kuch bee (@aisey_kaisey) June 6, 2023

The celebrity has been in the Bollywood industry for more than four decades. He started his Bollywood career in 1983’s ‘Hero’.

He went on to work in ‘Ram Lakhan‘, ‘Parinda‘, ‘Tridev‘, ‘Khalnayak‘, ‘Gardish‘, ‘1942: A Love Story‘, ‘Trimurti‘, ‘Rangeela‘, ‘One 2 Ka 4‘, ‘Lajja‘, ‘Devdas‘, ‘Aan: Men at Work‘, ‘Hulchul‘, ‘Bhagam Bhag‘, ‘Shootout at Wadala‘, ‘Baaghi 3‘, ‘Sooryavanshi‘ and ‘Phone Bhooth‘ films.