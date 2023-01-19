Jackie Shroff says he ‘never differentiates between lead and supporting’ roles

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff says he is always open to experimentation with the types of roles & films and doesn’t mind playing a side or supporting character.

Jackie Shroff is among the most celebrated actors in the Indian film industry with his extensive filmography expanded to 13 languages, during the career span of over four decades.

In his latest interview with an Indian publication, the ‘Devdas’ actor spoke about the work he is willing to do in near future and revealed why he never minds playing characters other than the main hero in the titles.

Shroff said that he is actually clueless about the work or roles he wants to demand from filmmakers, given the experimentation he has been through all these years.

“The industry has experimented with me a lot because filmmakers know that I don’t say no to roles,” the veteran told the interviewer.

He explained, “I never thought of differentiating between lead roles and smaller roles. For example, in Devdas, the titular role is played by Shah Rukh Khan. But I had a fantastic role in it as Chunnilal. In Mission Kashmir, Sanjay Dutt and Hrithik Roshan were both heroes and I was the bad guy with only seven scenes.”

“So, I’ve been experimenting all the time.”

He also revealed, “It never bothered me that if I don’t sing a song, I’m not a hero anymore. I feel like if I’m a part of a film, that’s more important.”

“Like the chair you’re sitting on, if you cut one leg the whole thing falls. So, you have to be that one leg. That’s the important part. The value that you add is important,” the celebrity concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Katrina Kaif-led ‘Phone Bhoot’ with Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

He is currently awaiting the release of his next Tamil flick ‘Quotation Gang’ with Sunny Leone, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun. The crime thriller has been written and directed by Vivek K Kannan.

