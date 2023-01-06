Karan Johar picks Telugu cinema over Bollywood

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar picked his choice between Bollywood and South cinema while slamming the actors who demand hefty remunerations for mediocre work.

With the whopping successes of titles like ‘KGF’, ‘RRR’, ‘Baahubali’, ‘Kantaara’ among several others, and the sinking ship of Bollywood on the other side, Karan Johar finally has his choice in this hot debate of Bollywood vs South.

During a recent outing at a podcast, the ‘Kuch such Hota Hai’ maker recalled his now-huge Dharma Productions launching as a start-up with just two people, when he brought up a saying of late filmmaker Yash Chopra, who once told him, “a film never fails, a budget does.”

Johar got honest about the budget of ‘Student of The Year’ launching now-superstars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, and revealed, “I made a hit film and lost my money.”

“I literally popped a pill every night,” he confessed.

Speaking more about Bollywood, Johar explained, “I have so much emotion. My heart lies in Hindi cinema. But if you ask me, as a business person, I think Telugu is a far more lucrative industry.”

Upon being asked about the film’s earnings and profit sharing, the filmmaker replied, “Unfortunately, a pie of that is with the movie stars.”

“I might be murdered for saying this, but if you are opening to five crores and you are asking me for 20 crores, how is that fair? Delusion is one disease that has no vaccine.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar is caught up with his next directorial, ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, while, his production banner also bankrolls Sidharth Malhotra-led ‘Yodha’.

