Jacob Elordi describes Euphoria' season 3 as Incredible

Season three of Euphoria is arguably HBO’s most-awaited series. As it’s in the making, one of its stars, Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacob, weighs in on it.

Appearing on the Academy Museum Gala red carpet, he hypes up the forthcoming season, saying, “It was incredible, man,” adding, “It was incredibly liberating. I got to play something so sort of far out from what I’ve done before.”

He said that series creator Sam Levinson “constructed something that’s incredibly clever and cinematic. I think people are really going to like it.”

Amid teasing, Jacob adds that he has no idea about the overall story of season three.

“Everybody shoots at different storylines,” he reveals. “I don’t know what anyone else is doing. I had a really singular storyline.”

The 28-year-old continues, “You don’t know what the other story lines are. It’s like FBI files. So it’s great because I’ll get to consume the show the same way that everybody else does as a fan, which I haven’t been able to do before. I’m really excited.”

Along with Jacob, Euphoria stars Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, Dominic Fike, Colman Domingo and Kika King.

Season three is expected to drop in the spring of 2026.

Earlier, The HBO high school drama Euphoria has included three new cast members for season 3, casting Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Denielle Deadwyler, and Eli Roth. As produced by Sam Levinson, it will potentially return with eight new episodes in spring 2026.

However, Bella Podaras, Bill Bodner, Cailyn Rice, Colleen Camp, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, Homer Gere, Jack Topalian, Jessica Blair Herman, Kwame Patterson, Madison Thompson, Matthew Willig, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Sam Trammell are also new additions to the cast.

In addition, starring in the series are Alanna Ubach (Suze), Daeg Faerch (Mitch), Melvin Bonez Estes (Bruce), Paula Marshall (Marsha), Sophia Rose Wilson (BB), and Zak Steiner (Aaron).

Read More: HBO teases ‘Euphoria’ S3 release date

According to Variety reports in February, Dominic Fike is returning to his role as the drug-using, guitar-slinging Elliot. And Nika King, who plays Rue’s (Zendaya) mother, Leslie, will participate in Season 3 despite making waves for a stand-up comedy performance in which she claimed she couldn’t pay her rent owing to production delays. King was then dropped from HBO’s first Season 3 cast roster in February.

Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Colman Domingo are among the A-list actors returning for “Euphoria.”

“Euphoria” is bringing back its A-list stars, like Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Martha Kelly, Chloe Cherry, and Colman Domingo.