Jacobabad rail track bombing: ‘Wanted terrorists’ nabbed in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two ‘wanted terrorists’ who were said to be involved in bomb blasts on Jacobabad railway tracks, ARY News reported.

According to details, Sindh police carried out a raid in Shah Latif Town – Karachi and arrested two ‘wanted terrorists’ allegedly involved in the Jacobabad railway track bombing.

Police also recovered arms, grenades, mobile phones and motorcycles from their possession. Meanwhile, the arrested suspects were transferred to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

According to police officials, it was the second successful raid to arrest the suspects who were allegedly involved in Jacobabad railway track bomb blast incidents.

Earlier this year, a huge operation was also carried out in the Sukhan area in which a member of a banned outfit was arrested.

On November 15, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested the banned outfit member Rustam Ali, who was allegedly involved in the killings and bombing the railway tracks.

