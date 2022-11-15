‘SRA militant’ involved in blasts on rail tracks held

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday arrested an alleged terrorist from Karachi belonging to the banned Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA), ARY News reported.

According to details, the law enforcement agency conducted a raid in Korangi Industrial Area on an intelligence tip-off and arrested the terrorist – identified as Rustum Ali – associated with a banned outfit SRA.

The CTD officials have alleged that accused Rustum was involved in blasts on railway tracks and other anti-national activities.

“The arrested accused is involved in attacks on railway tracks”, the CTD spokesperson said, adding that 8 FIRs were registered against banned SRA terrorist in Karachi and other Sindh cities.

Police have recovered equipment used in terrorism on the identification of arrested terrorist Manzoor Hussain.

Earlier in October, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a major terror bid in Karachi and arrested four wanted suspects during a raid.

The CTD Karachi conducted a raid near Moach Goth at Karachi’s Hub River Road and arrested four wanted suspects – identified as Mir Ali Shah, Iqbal, Nasrullah and Mohammad.

Comments