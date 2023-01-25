Jacqueline Fernandez approaches court for travel permit

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez filed a plea in Delhi’s Patiala House Court for allowing her to travel to Dubai from January 21 to 31 for a conference.

According to the Indian news agency Times Now, Jacqueline Fernandez – who is connected with conman Sukhesh Chandrashekhar in the INR200 crore extortion case – has asked the court to give her the green signal for travelling to Dubai on January 29.

Moreover, the megastar had earlier withdrawn her application – seeking permission for visiting Bahrain for a family get-together – after the Enforcement Directorate and court had objections to it.

Jacqueline Fernandez was absent from the case hearing today and was granted a one-day exemption. The Enforcement Directorate asked the court to reply to her plea.

The court adjourned the case proceedings till January 27.

It is to be noted that the celebrity has allegedly received gifts worth in millions from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez and her family allegedly received gifts worth millions that included Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Moreover, reports also suggest that Sukesh Chandrashekhar gave a Ducati bike to the actor’s manager Prashant to impress her. He also gifted her a diamond ring from Tiffany with ‘J&S’ initials.

