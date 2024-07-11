Jacqueline Fernandez fans to get 100 iPhone 15 Pro on her birthday

At least 100 fans of Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez have been promised to get an iPhone 15 pro from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, on her birthday next month.

In his newest letter for his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez, from behind bars, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar revealed his plans for extravagant birthday celebrations for the ‘Kick’ actor next month.

Marking a one-month countdown for the 39th birthday of his ‘Bomma’, on August 11, Chandrashekhar penned, “My Bomma Jacqueline, Baby girl, so super excited the countdown has begun, 30 days for your birthday, can’t wait, it’s my favourite day of the year, a celebration that I enjoy, seeing your pretty smile, which is the only thing that melts my heart.”

The conman continued, “It’s hardly a matter of days now, I will be walking out clean from all the baseless, motivated charges. What I am only looking forward to is us being madly in love together like before/now/forever. Baby, can’t wait to jet off for that holiday that I promised before all this mess. Sorry, I let you down and disappointed you, but I am gonna make up for all of it. Baby, BTW, the jet still has ‘JFS’ on it.”

Further promising birthday gifts for fans of Fernandez, his lover wrote, “Also, to all who have been supporting Yimmy Yimmy (the latest music video of Fernandez), in 30 days from now, the hundred winners of ‘iPhone-15 Pro’ will be announced on my Baby Jackie’s birthday. So please continue to make Yimmy Yimmy a blockbuster, chartbuster, breaking all records.”

To conclude the letter, Chandrashekhar dedicated the latest trending number of Karan Aujla and Vicky Kaushal, ‘Tauba Tauba’ from the upcoming film ‘Bad Newz’, and noted, “My Vara my baby, I love you, super crazy can’t wait, my birthday girl, to surprise you…. One more time. Jackie my love, I am always on ‘Hangover’ about you.”

Notably, Fernandez is the witness in the multi-million rupee extortion case against Chandrashekhar, being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India.

Previously, she approached Delhi Police in February this year and filed a complaint against Chandrashekhar, requesting the immediate intervention of officials to stop the alleged threats and harassment from the conman from inside the jail.

She was summoned by ED on Wednesday, July 10, for questioning in the case.