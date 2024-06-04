Jacqueline Fernandez gets a ‘real star’ from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has been gifted a ‘real star’ by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, he said in the new letter from jail.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In his newest letter for his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez, from behind bars, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar praised her looks from the recently-attended Cannes Film Festival and informed that he is gifting a real star to the ‘Kick’ actor, named after her, reported Indian news agencies.

Addressing the Bollywood diva as his ‘baby girl’, the conman penned, “Firstly I have been missing you, Super Crazzy, falling in love with you crazier.”

“Baby you stole the show in Cannes, your look in gold, was jazzy and super classy… too pretty to handle my love. Through your other photoshoot pictures, you stole my heart over again, my cupcake,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Chandrashekhar further noted, “Baby today I am gifting you a ‘star’ named after you. Baby, you are now on the list of those few special people to have a Real Star. You deserve this as you are the real star, my star. The whole world can see your star now. Your star is located in the Astronomical Constellation of Leo, and its Coordinates are, RA09H37M26.98ot12°2215.TI. I hope you like this small cute surprise gift. This star will live forever, like our love for each other.”

Notably, Fernandez is the witness in the multi-million rupee extortion case against Chandrashekhar, being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India.

Previously, she approached Delhi Police in February this year and filed a complaint against Chandrashekhar, requesting the immediate intervention of officials to stop the alleged threats and harassment from the conman from inside the jail.

“Jacqueline Fernandez knowingly enjoyed crime proceeds of Sukesh Chandrashekhar”