Jacqueline Fernandez gets a French vineyard from her ‘Santa Claus’

As a Christmas gift this year, Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez gets a French vineyard in her name from her Santa Claus, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In his latest handwritten letter for his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez, from behind bars, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announced to had gifted her a vineyard in the country of love, France, this Christmas.

In the note, dated December 25, he wished Merry Christmas to the ‘Kick’ actor and continued, “Being away from you does not stop me from playing your Santa Claus. I have a very special present for you this year, my love.”

“Today, I am gifting you not a bottle of wine but an entire vineyard in the country of love ‘France’, which you never even dreamed of,” Chandrashekhar revealed. “I am desperate to take a walk in this garden holding your hand.”

“The world may think that I am crazy, but I am really crazy in love with you. Wait till I come out, then the whole world will see us together,” he added.

Fernandez has not acknowledged or responded to the letter as yet.

It is pertinent to note here that Fernandez is the witness in the multi-million rupee extortion case against Chandrashekhar, being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India.

Previously, she approached Delhi Police in February this year and filed a complaint against the incarcerated conman, requesting the immediate intervention of officials to stop the alleged threats and harassment from him from inside the jail.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez claims she was unaware of illicit source of gifts from conman Sukesh