Jacqueline Fernandez claims she was unaware of illicit source of gifts from conman Sukesh

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has claimed in the Delhi High Court that she was unaware of the illicit origin of gifts she received from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court heard arguments from senior advocates Siddharth Agrawal, Prashant Patil, and Shakti Pandey on behalf of Jacqueline Fernandez, challenging the chargesheet filed against the actor in the INR200 crore extortion and money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. “She was not involved in money laundering nor was she aware of the source of the gifts,” her counsel argued. During the hearing, Justice Anish Dayal, who presided over the hearing, raised a query asking, “Whether there is a duty upon an adult person to know the source of gift one receives.”

“It is also not the case of ED that she was aware that gifts she received were part of proceeds of crime,” the counsel contended and submitted that there was an omission on her part, but it was not an illegal omission. Therefore not actionable in law.

Moreover, Fernandez’s counsel highlighted that co-accused Pinky Irani assured the actor of the conman’s legitimate status and credibility, convincing her that Chandrashekhar was a well-connected ‘political fixer’ and also had high-level connections within the Home Ministry.

The counsel also argued that Fernandez ended all communication with Chandrasekhar upon learning about his crimes. “She stopped communication once doubts arose but had no knowledge of the gifts being proceeds of crime,” her counsel added.

The court will hear further arguments on November 26.

It is worth noting here that Fernandez is the witness in the multi-million rupee extortion case against Chandrashekhar, being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India.

Previously, she approached Delhi Police in February and filed a complaint against Chandrashekhar, requesting the immediate intervention of officials to stop the alleged threats and harassment from the conman from inside the jail.