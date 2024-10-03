Jacqueline Fernandez fans can win 100 iPhone 16 Pro; Here’s how!

At least 100 fans of Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez can win an iPhone 16 pro each by participating in a contest by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, he claimed.

In his newest letter for his lady love Jacqueline Fernandez, from behind bars, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announced to reward fans of his ‘baby girl’ Jacqueline Fernandez, with 10 Thars and 100 iPhone 16 Pro.

Chandrashekhar began the letter by praising Fernandez’s work in her latest music video ‘Stormrider’ and wrote, “Baby Girl WoW, Just WoW, I Watched StormRider Have no words. Baby you are the Real Warrior Princess My Warrior Princess, How Beautiful you are God. On top of all this, Your Voice in the track proved to the World you’re a PowerHouse of Talent. Baby how much you Would make me fall in love, with you over and over again.”

He continued to announce the contest related to the MV adding, “Now this time We Up the Game, Guys Jackie has Put So much hard work and effort for you guys in the track Storrider, I want all of you to make Storm Rider a Bigger hit than Yimmy Yimmy.”

“Top 10 Winners will get a Brand New Mahindra Thar Roxx + 1 brand new iPhone 16 pro max. The top 90 Winners will get a brand-new iPhone 16 Pro. A total of 100 Winners will be selected,” the conman noted and urged the fans to start participating in the contest.