Jacqueline Fernandez set for OTT debut with Neil Nitin Mukesh in ‘GOATS’

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh are set to make their OTT debut with their upcoming show “GOATS.”

JioCinema took to Instagram to share the logo of the movie title with a caption reading, “The ultimate war of music and dance is about to begin (fire emoji) Get ready to tune into greatness with our brand-new series! G.O.A.Ts, coming soon on JioCinema Premium.”

The logo of the series suggested that it will be a musical drama which will see the “Kick” actress going up against Mukesh.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the musical youth drama is considered a show that will deliver a compelling narrative with a unique blend of drama and intrigue.

Indian publication Hindustan Times, while quoting a source close to the development, revealed, “Jacqueline plays a dance mentor in the show while Neil plays a music mentor to kids, and the two are shown always at loggerheads. The show will revolve around their rivalry. It is a musical and will feature an ensemble cast, including actors Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar.”

Apart from Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh, the ensemble cast of ‘GOATS’ also includes Bollywood actors Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali, Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar, Santana Roach, Yukti Tareja, and Arnav Maggo.

The shooting for the show ended in July as Mukesh announced in a post on Instagram that he had completed his first web show.

“Some memories last forever. This was the Best Night ever! Celebrating the completion of my first web show #GOATS,” he wrote in the caption of the video which included the actors of the show.

While the two Bollywood stars have announced the completion of the show, an official debut date is yet to be announced for the show.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez is set to star alongside Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in their upcoming film “Fateh,” which will mark his debut as a director.