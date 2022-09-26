Jacqueline Fernandez gets interim bail in Chandrashekhar scam case

A Delhi court has granted interim bail to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money-laundering case.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, The ‘Kick’ actor was summoned by a Delhi court on Monday, in connection with the infamous INR200 crore money-laundering and extortion case.

According to details, Fernandez along with her legal team reached the Patiala House court today morning, where her lawyers moved the bail plea for the actor. While the bail plea is on hold seeking a response from Enforcement Directorate (ED), an additional session judge Shailender Malik has granted interim bail to Fernandez, against an INR50,000 bond.

The next hearing in the scam case will be on October 22.

Reportedly, Fernandez was also questioned about the previous summon by the Economic Offences Wing which she missed, to which, her lawyer assured cooperation from the actor in future.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celeb was accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the supplementary charge sheet filed before the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court earlier this month. The charge sheet named Fernandez as accused of receiving gifts worth millions from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar – the prime accused of the fraud case.

To note, Jacqueline Fernandez has been repeatedly summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in the extortion case, during the past week. Reportedly, Fernandez and her family received gifts worth millions including Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from Chandrashekhar.

Moreover, reports also suggest that Sukesh gave a Ducati bike to actor’s manager Prashant ‘to impress her’ and also a diamond ring from Tiffany with their initials ‘J&S’ inscribed as a proposal jewel. Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist received 3 crores from Chandrashekhar! While the names of several Bollywood ladies have emerged in the case, for either receiving or being offered to receive gifts from Chandrashekhar, Fernandez is said to be ‘in more trouble’ as she continued her involvement with the conman even after knowing his criminal antecedents.

