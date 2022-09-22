Big revelation! Jacqueline Fernandez’s stylist received 3 crores from Chandrashekhar!

Leepakshi Ellawadi, a celebrity stylist who has also worked with Jacqueline Fernandez, admitted receiving money from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Leepakshi Ellawadi is recent to be questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in the infamous INR200 crore money-laundering and extortion case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and the stylist has made some serious revelations in the matter.

Ellawadi – a costume designer and luxury consultant – is one of the top celebrity stylists in India, with celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez in her clientele.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Ellawadi, on Wednesday, was summoned by EOW to be quizzed in the fraud case, when she admitted that she was aware of the relationship between the ‘Kick’ star and the conman.

According to the details shared by the EOW officials with the media, Ellawadi accepted during the 8-hour-long interrogation session that she was contacted by Sukesh to know about the clothing and brand preferences of the actor to woo her.

Citing the officials, the publications reported, “He [Chandrashekhar] contacted Ellawadi last year to know about the brands and types of clothing Fernandez preferred.”

“He took suggestions from her and also handed over Rs 3 crore to her to buy her favourite clothes. The entire amount received [from] Chandrashekhar was spent by Ellawadi to purchase gifts for Fernandez,” the officer added.

The police source also mentioned, “He [Sukesh] wanted to impress the actress and used Pinky to buy expensive bags while taking suggestions from Leepakshi to style her.”

It is to be noted here that Ellawadi was supposed to be quizzed alongside Fernandez by EOW but was later called separately. She also confirmed to the officers that the actor immediately cut off all ties with the conman following his arrest.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jacqueline Fernandez has already been questioned twice this week by EOW. Reportedly, Fernandez and her family received gifts worth millions including Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from Chandrashekhar. Moreover, reports also suggest that Sukesh gave a Ducati bike to actor's manager Prashant 'to impress her' and also a diamond ring from Tiffany with their initials 'J&S' inscribed as a proposal jewel.

