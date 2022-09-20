Jacqueline Fernandez loses Salman Khan’s support amid Chandrashekhar case

Another blow awaits Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s extortion case, as one of her closest friends and support in the industry, Salman Khan turned his back.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Fernandez has lost many of her bonds and support systems in the Bollywood industry due to her involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar – the prime accused in the infamous INR200 crore money-laundering and extortion case.

Reportedly, Fernandez, who was madly in love with Sukesh and wanted to marry him despite sensing the truth, was warned by industry colleagues and superstars including Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar, to stay wary of the conman.

As the actor continued her involvement with the fraudster, the stars began to distance themselves from her in order to avoid being a part of any controversy. However, what came as a major hit for the Sri Lankan beauty, was losing support from her ‘Kick’ co-star.

While everyone knows Khan to be a great friend, who always has the back of the people he cares for, the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijan’ star is noted to be a ‘law-abiding citizen’ of the country and cannot go against it, hence, made a conscious decision to maintain distance from Fernandez.

It is pertinent to mention here that Jacqueline Fernandez has been repeatedly summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in the extortion case, during the past week. As per the special commissioner of EOW, Ravinder Yadav, “There is more trouble for Jacqueline [than others having connections with conman] as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents.”

Reportedly, Fernandez and her family received gifts worth millions including Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from Chandrashekhar.

Moreover, reports claim that Sukesh gave a Ducati bike to actor’s manager Prashant ‘to impress her’ and also a diamond ring from Tiffany with their initials ‘J&S’ inscribed as a proposal jewel.

