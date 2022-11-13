Jacqueline Fernandez gets another chance in money-laundering case

A Delhi court has extended interim bail of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion and money-laundering case.

As per the reports from Indian news agencies, interim bail of the ‘Kick’ actor granted back in September, was extended by the Patiala House court of Delhi on Friday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to the details, the court heard lawyers of Jacqueline Fernandez for the bail petition of the actor and delayed the decision on the plea. The court also extended the temporary bail of the Bollywood actor till November 15.

Jacqueline Fernandez spotted at outside Delhi court 💃📷 @viralbhayani77 pic.twitter.com/jNHDOCw47a — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) November 11, 2022

The attorneys for Fernandez claimed that since the investigation in the fraud case is complete and the charge sheet has been submitted, hence there is no need to keep her in custody. In response, Enforcement Directorate proved that the actor posed a flee risk while being under custody.

The judge also questioned the investigation agency as to why Fernandez has not been detained in the case yet.

Also read: ‘Why Jacqueline Fernandez hasn’t been arrested yet?’

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood celeb was accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the supplementary charge sheet filed before the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court earlier this year. The charge sheet named Fernandez as accused of receiving gifts worth millions from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar – the prime accused of the fraud case. To note, Jacqueline Fernandez has been repeatedly summoned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in the extortion case, during the past week. Reportedly, Fernandez and her family received gifts worth millions including Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from Chandrashekhar. Moreover, reports also suggest that Sukesh gave a Ducati bike to the actor’s manager Prashant ‘to impress her’ and also a diamond ring from Tiffany with their initials ‘J&S’ inscribed as a proposal jewel.

Comments