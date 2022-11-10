‘Why Jacqueline Fernandez hasn’t been arrested yet?’

A Delhi Court grilled Enforcement Directorate (ED) as to why Bollywood actor and model Jacqueline Fernandez was not arrested in the INR200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandreshekhar.

The “Race 2” star has allegedly received gifts worth in millions from Sukesh Chandreshekhar.

Jacqueline Fernandez and her family allegedly received gifts worth millions that ncluded persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Moreover, reports also suggest that Sukesh Chandreshekhar gave a Ducati bike to the actor’s manager Prashant to impress her. He also gifted a diamond ring from Tiffany with ‘J&S’ initials.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently out on interim bail. The directorate had challenged her bail by stating that she could flee the country.

“We have not seen INR50 lakh in cash in our entire life, but Jacqueline frittered away INR7.14 crore for fun. She has tried every trick in the book to try and escape because she has enough money,” the directorate said.

The court had reserved the verdict regarding the bail plea, which will be announced on Friday.

ED came under severe criticism from the court. The court asked why they did not arrest the actor when there was a Lookout Circular (LOC) against her when other suspects were in custody.

“Why haven’t you arrested Jacqueline yet despite issuing an LOC? Other accused are in jail. Why adopt a pick-and-choose policy?” the court asked the Enforcement Directorate.

