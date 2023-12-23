‘Will expose anything now…’: Conman Sukesh threats Jacqueline Fernandez

After sending several ‘love’ letters to Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez from jail, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has now reportedly threatened the actor to expose everything.

As reported by Indian news agencies, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has sent threats to Jacqueline Fernandez after she approached the authorities to restrain the former from contacting her via letters.

In the latest letter, Chandrashekhar has allegedly threatened the ‘Cirkus’ actor of exposing her conversations, which he previously refrained from, due to his love and concern for her. “I never expected this even in my wildest dreams, but I guess ‘heart’ is made to always be shattered or broken,” he has reportedly written in the said letter.

The letter further read, “I was shocked frozen as after all that you do, protect, safeguard someone, they turn around, stab you back hard, as they think now that they are safe and act victimized and start blame games, and point saying ‘look here is the Devil, the Bad Guy’.”

“So, with shattered heart, I have decided not to stay hurt, numb or quiet, one should know [the] truth is very powerful. Now it’s time, [the] World needs to know the truth, the reality and now I will go all out to expose anything in accordance to [the] law,” he warned.

“Even the smallest fact of payments worth [a] few million USD paid for social platform enhancement to compete and race against a very prominent individual colleague of this person also will be brought in open with all the relevant payment invoice paid by me, as in accordance of Indian Evidence Act,” Chandrashekhar concluded the note.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez recently filed a petition, seeking to quash a money laundering case registered against her involving conman Sukesh. The actor also challenged the Enforcement Directorate’s complaint and the second supplementary chargesheet in her plea.

Following the petition, the Delhi High Court of India issued a notice to ED.

For the unversed, Fernandez among several others was named as accused in the multi-million rupees extortion case against Chandrashekhar, for receiving luxury gifts from the crime proceeds.

Reportedly, the actor enjoyed gifts of more than INR7 crore from the conman, bought using the extorted money.

Big relief for Jacqueline Fernandez