Jada Pinkett Smith says Chris Rock asked her out before Oscar slap

Actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith, who recently announced secret separation from her husband Will Smith, revealed that comedian Chris Rock had asked her out before the infamous Oscar slapgate last year.

After Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed in a recent interview that she and Will separated six years before the Hollywood A-lister slapped Chris Rock in the prestigious Oscars ceremony last year for joking about the hair condition of his ‘wife’, she told a foreign tabloid that the comedian had asked her out before the incident.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce. And this particular summer, Chris, he thought that we were getting a divorce. So he called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like, ‘Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?’ I was like, ‘No. Chris, those are just rumours’,” Jada narrated to the publication.

“He was appalled. And he profusely apologized and that was that,” she added.

The celebrity also recalled ‘the slap’ incident, which she believed was a ‘skit’ by Will and Chris, and shared, “Chris came down to the end of the stage and tried to apologize to me. He said, ‘I didn’t mean you any harm.’ I said, ‘I can’t talk about this now, Chris.”

Meanwhile, Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, who got married in 1997, revealed that they have been living separately since 2016. They share two children together, Jaden and Willow.

