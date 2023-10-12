Jada Pinkett Smith announces separation from Will Smith

Over a year after the infamous Oscar slapgate, involving the couple and comedian Chris Rock, actor-host Jada Pinkett Smith announced that she and her husband Will Smith have been separated for over 7 years.

In a recent interview with American journalist Hoda Kotb on her show, Jada Pinkett revealed that she and her Hollywood A-lister husband Will Smith have been living separately since 2016, long before the infamous slap incident which took place at the prestigious Oscars ceremony last year.

She clarified that the couple is not divorced, however, not romantically involved anymore.

Speaking about the reasons which led to the decision, Jada said, “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying, I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jada and Will got married in 1997 and share two children together, Jaden and Willow.

Although the couple has been living separately for the last seven years, they never made the announcement in public. Even in last year’s Oscar slap incident, Will referred to Jada as his wife.

She also addressed the slap gate in the interview which she thought was a ‘skit’ by Will and Chris. Jada said, “I thought, ‘This is a skit.’ I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him.’ It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realized it wasn’t a skit.”

