Rosé addresses Jaden Smith rumours with lie detector test

K-Pop star and BLACKPINK singer Rosé is currently enjoying the success of her latest album and the release of her new single, “Toxic Till the End.”

The song, which describes a difficult relationship with a controlling ex, has sparked speculation among fans about its inspiration.

Rumours have circulated that the song might be about Rosé’s close friend, Jaden Smith, as the two have been seen together in the past. This led to speculation about a possible romantic relationship between them.

However, during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Rosé was hooked up to a lie detector and firmly denied that “Toxic Till the End” is about Jaden Smith.

Read More: Roseanne Barr calls out Eminem in shocking rap video

“No, it’s not about Jaden Smith,” BLACKPINK singer Rosé declared, putting an end to the speculation.

BLACKPINK singer Rosé emphasised that she and Jaden share a strong friendship. “He’s a good friend, though,” she said, adding a playful wave to the camera, “Hi, Jaden! Miss you lots.”

Jaden Smith has been open about expressing his emotions through his music. He shared with Billboard, “I’m going through emotional things, dealing with those experiences, and feeling overwhelmed. Like I don’t know what to do, but that’s when I get into the studio.”

Jaden Smith’s previous relationship with Sab Zada, which began in 2020, ended in 2024. He was recently spotted enjoying a romantic getaway with a model named Khleopatre in Ibiza, Spain.