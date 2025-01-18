Roseanne Barr calls out Eminem in shocking rap video

Roseanne Barr, known for her controversial past, has teamed up with Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald in a pro-Trump music video titled Daddy’s Home. Sporting a bold new look, Barr takes a surprising jab at rap icon Eminem.

In a new pro-Donald Trump music video, Roseanne Barr embraces a bold new persona, complete with blonde box braids, gold chains, and sunglasses. The video is packed with MAGA imagery and provocative lyrics, including, “We won, you mad, it’s done, too bad, boo hoo, so sad … you cry, we laugh.”

Roseanne Barr gets her own verse in the song, where she addresses being “cancelled” and criticises her detractors. Roseanne Barr raps, “They try to cancel me and say I’m a racist. I got a mean hook, they can’t get me with that jam. Trying to take away my right to go and say this. Well, listen up, ‘cause this Granny’s going bad.”

Taking a swipe at her former sitcom, Roseanne Barr, or its spinoff The Conners, Barr adds, “Why they trying to turn Becky into Dan?” She then stirs up more drama by declaring, “Screw Eminem, I’m Roseanne,” seemingly calling out the famous rapper. In another moment, her provocation continues as the video’s lyrics and visuals seem to challenge Eminem’s status in the rap world.

This isn’t the first time Barr has sparked controversy. Her show, Roseanne, was cancelled by ABC in 2018 following a racist tweet she made about Valerie Jarrett, a senior adviser to former US President Barack Obama. Though Barr apologised, the backlash was swift, and the show was revived without her as The Conners.

In recent years, Roseanne Barr has aligned herself with conservative figures and become a vocal Trump supporter. Her latest collaboration with MacDonald, who is also known for his politically charged music, reinforces her embrace of controversy and a rebellious persona. By repeatedly calling out Eminem and diving into rap, Barr has found a new stage to make her voice heard.

Roseanne Barr has entered the devils den by throwing jab at Slim Shady as Eminem is known for his razor-sharp lyricism and unrelenting diss tracks that leave no room for mercy. Tracks like “Killshot” and “The Warning” showcase his ability to decimate opponents with brutal wit, intricate wordplay, and scathing personal attacks, cementing his reputation as one of rap’s fiercest and most feared battle lyricists.