Eminem’s mother Debbie Nelson dies at 69

Debbie Nelson, mother of Oscar and Grammy-winning rapper Eminem, has died at the age of 69, confirmed his rep.

As reported by a foreign publication, Debbie Nelson breathed her last on Monday evening, in St. Joseph, Missouri, following complications related to lung cancer, confirmed Eminem’s rep to the outlet.

Notably, the news of her passing came weeks after it was reported by media in September this year that Nelson was ‘terminally ill’ and would not survive long.

Quoting a source close to the rap veteran, a magazine had first reported, “She is terminally ill with advanced lung cancer. There are not many options [for Debbie]. She is currently staying between the cancer centre and with family members. She has a very limited amount of time [left].”

Nelson, who was born in 1955, in a Kansas military base, grew up in a ‘large dysfunctional family’, as revealed by the late author in her memoir, ‘My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem’. Her parents parted ways when Nelson was only 10.

She married Eminem’s father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. at the age of 16, and gave birth to the former two years later.

Throughout her life, Nelson shared quite a tumultuous relationship with the rapper, who accused her of being abusive and neglectful in his song ‘Cleanin’ Out My Closet’.

Along with Eminem, Nelson is survived by his younger half-brother Nathan Mathers. The rapper’s estranged father died in 2019, at the age of 67.