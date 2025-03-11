President condemns terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemned a terrorist attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan province and praised the security forces for their effective and timely response.

The president lauded the valour of security forces for rescuing the passengers of Jaffar Express and said that attacks on innocent civilians and passengers were inhuman and condemnable acts.

The Baloch nation strongly opposed those elements who had taken unarmed passengers, elders and children as hostage, he added.

The president said neither any religion nor a society allowed such repugnant acts.

He also prayed for the early recovery of those who sustained injuries during the attack, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

Jaffar Express attack: Security operation underway

Security forces have successfully rescued 104 hostages held by terrorists after an attack on Jaffar Express at Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, ARY News reported citing security sources.

Terrorists held hundreds of train passengers hostage after attacking the Jaffar Express.

Security forces have successfully rescued 104 hostages from terrorist captivity, including 58 men, 31 women, and 15 children, security sources said.

Security forces have killed 16 terrorists and injured many others, according to security officials, who added that the terrorists have suffered heavy losses in this operation and split into small groups.

17 injured passengers have been shifted to the nearby hospital while additional security squads are taking part in the operation in the area.

According to railway sources, terrorists opened fire on Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries.

Security sources said that a group of terrorists launched an attack on the Jaffar Express train in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

The terrorists stopped the train in a tunnel and took the passengers hostage, including women and children.

The area is considered highly inaccessible, but security forces have launched a clearance operation to rescue the hostages. Forces surrounded the terrorists and an exchange of fire is underway.

Security sources have revealed that the terrorists are in contact with their facilitators in Afghanistan. Terrorists are using women and children as human shields.

An operation, against the terrorists, being carried out with extreme caution due to the difficult terrain and the risk to the hostages’ lives. The operation will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated.