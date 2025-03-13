Jaffar Express Drivers Speaks up After Rescue

QUETTA: The driver of the Jaffar Express train, which was attacked by the BLA terrorists in Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, has shared his harrowing experience after being rescued, ARY News reported.

A group of terrorists launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

In a viral statement, the driver recounted how a blast occurred under the train engine, bringing the train to a halt, saying that the BLA terrorists launched a rocket attack on the train following the blast.

The driver further revealed that during the attack, he was hit by a bullet in the back but (luckily) it didn’t enter his body.

He credited the SSG commandos of the Pakistan Army for launching a successful operation that eliminated the terrorists and saved the lives of the passengers.

It is worth mentioning here that the militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over around 400 passengers including women and children hostage.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.

According to DG ISPR, the operation was carried out in phases, with all terrorists eliminated.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif stated that the operation was successful, with no hostages suffering harm, adding that area checks are still ongoing, and the train is being inspected by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif explained that 21 train passengers were killed by terrorists before the security forces’ operation, adding that three FC personnel stationed on a railway picket were martyred, while one FC soldier lost his life during the operation.