Jaffar Express attack: Rana Sana calls for talks with Akhtar Mengal

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Advisor on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah has called for talks with Akhtar Jan Mengal and other stakeholders to address the deteriorating security situation in Balochistan.

This comes after terrorists attacked the Jaffar Express on Tuesday, taking hundreds of passengers hostage.

Speaking on ARY News program Khabar, Rana Sana emphasized engaging disgruntled elements who respect the constitution and law.

He stressed the importance of holding dialogue with Balochistan National Party (BNP) Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal and other relevant stakeholders to resolve all issues, including the worsening security situation in Balochistan.

Rana Sana stated, “If someone has left, they should be brought back through persuasion. Akhtar Mengal is our brother, he accepts the constitution, and we should talk to him.”

However, he opposed talks with those who do not accept the constitution, stating that there should be no dialogue with terrorists, their facilitators, or those who fail to condemn terrorism.

Rana also mentioned that security forces are conducting an operation against the terrorists. He assured that both political and military leadership are fully aware of the situation and that more details will be shared once the operation is completed.

He concluded that the government is actively working on resolving the Balochistan issue, with the Pakistan Army fighting against the enemies of the state in the region.

Jaffar Express attack: Security operation underway

Terrorists held hundreds of train passengers hostage after attacking the Jaffar Express at Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, ARY News reported citing railway sources.

According to railway sources, terrorists opened fire on Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries.

Security sources said that a group of terrorists launched an attack on the Jaffar Express train in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

The terrorists stopped the train in a tunnel and took the passengers hostage, including women and children.