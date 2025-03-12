Jaffar Express operation complete, all 33 terrorists killed, 21 passengers martyred: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed on Wednesday that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express have been killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.

According to DG ISPR, the operation was carried out in phases, with all terrorists eliminated.

Speaking to a private news channel, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif stated that the operation was successful, with no hostages suffering harm, adding that area checks are still ongoing, and the train is being inspected by the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif explained that 21 train passengers were killed by terrorists before the security forces’ operation, adding that three FC personnel stationed on a railway picket were martyred, while one FC soldier lost his life during the operation.

He said the operation was conducted with extreme precision and caution, with snipers targeting and neutralizing the suicide bombers first.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif provided details that the terrorists had stopped the train near Bolan at around 1 PM on March 11, first the railway track was blown up, and there were 440 people aboard the Jaffer Express.

He said the rescue operation was launched immediately, and hostages were freed in phases, adding the area is a difficult terrain, far from populated areas and roads.

DG ISPR noted that the army, the air force, Frontier Corps, and SSG commandos took part in the operation.

He revealed that the terrorists used the hostages as human shields, and they were in contact with their masterminds in Afghanistan via satellite.

DG ISPR noted following the Jaffer Express attack, the rules of engagement have been changed, emphasising that such terrorists will not be spared under any circumstances, as they have no connection to Islam, Pakistan, or Balochistan.

Jaffar Express attack: 190 hostages rescued, 30 terrorists killed in operation

Earlier, a group of terrorists on Tuesday launched the attack on the Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.

The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track, bringing the train to a halt, and then took over around 400 passengers hostage, including women and children.