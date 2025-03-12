Survivors recall horrific Jaffar Express attack

QUETTA: Survivors of the Jaffar Express attack have described the harrowing ordeal, recalling the chaos and terror that unfolded during the incident near Machh, Balochistan.

Speaking to the media, a survivor stated, “After the explosion, we had no idea what was happening. Armed men checked the identity cards of the passengers on the train.”

Jaffar Express passenger Noor Muhammad said, “After the blast, there was intense gunfire, and we had to run for our lives.”

A female survivor recounted, “We were sitting in the train when suddenly a blast occurred, and we were ordered to step out. We had to walk for two hours after the attack.”

Passenger Muhammad Ashraf described the scene as apocalyptic, saying, “It felt like doomsday. There was panic everywhere. The attackers did not harm women or elderly passengers. There were more than 100 armed assailants.”

He further mentioned that Pakistan Army personnel at Paneer Station provided aid and comforted the passengers, who were all in a state of fear.

Security forces have successfully rescued 155 hostages from terrorist captivity, including men, women, and children. The freed passengers of the Jaffar Express were escorted to Quetta under stringent security measures, where anxious family members awaited their arrival at the station.

According to security officials, the terrorists have suffered heavy losses in this operation and split into small groups.

Some inured passengers have been shifted to the nearby hospital while additional security squads are taking part in the operation in the area.