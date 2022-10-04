Jafferabad: Typhoid, Malaria claim two more lives

Jafferabad: Malaria and Typhoid claimed the lives of two children in the Ostan Muhammad and Chhalgari area of the Jafferabad district, taking the tally of deaths to 37 in the current season, ARY News reported.

According to details, a five-year-old child in the Ostan Muhammad town of Jaffereabad was reported dead due to Malaria and Typhoid. While another seven-year-old was reported dead due to Malaria in Union Council Chhalgari.

The total number of Malaria and Typhoid related deaths have gone up to 37. Children and pregnant women face severe malnutrition in the area due to floods.

The number of vector-borne diseases, Malaria is sharply increasing in the flood-hit districts of Balochistan.

On October 2, five flood-hit districts of Balochistan including, Suhbatpur, Jaffarabad, Nasirabad, Jhal Magsi and Dera Bugti reported as many as 3,131 malaria cases.

The report says during the last 14 days as many as 37,224 malaria cases have been registered in the aforesaid districts of Balochistan. The current positivity ratio for the vector-borne disease is recorded at 49pc in the province.

Out of the total of 37,224 cases, the number of children aged under five years is 6,237 and 31,223 cases are of people aged over five years in Balochistan, the sources said.

