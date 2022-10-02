Malaria on the rise across flood-hit districts of Balochistan

QUETTA: The mosquito-borne disease, Malaria is spreading fast across flood-hit districts of Balochistan including Sohbatpur, Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti and Jhal Magsi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that overall 34,093 malaria cases were reported in the flood-affected districts of Balochistan in 13 days, whereas, the rate of positive cases was 49 per cent across the province.

In Jaffarabad, 7,209 malaria cases were reported in 13 days, 9,076 in Sohbatpur, 8,737 in Naseerabad, 6,276 in Jhal Magsi and 2,795 in Dera Bugti.

It was learnt that around 2,000 cases were being reported on a daily basis in the districts.

Sources said that overall 15,726 women including 105 pregnant women and 18,501 men were malaria positive in the districts.

5,832 children under the age of 5 years and 28,497 children over the age of 5 years were malaria positive, sources added.

