Sindh’s 12 flood-hit districts declared sensitive for Malaria: sources

ISLAMABAD: As many as 12 flood-hit districts have been declared ‘sensitive’ for Malaria, ARY News reported on Tuesday, quoting sources within the National Institute of Health.

Sources say Khairpur, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Qambar, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Larkana, Shikarpur and Dadu are sensitive in the wake of Maralia disease outbreak.

It has been leanrt by ARY News that the federal government has already provided mosquito nets and medicines in the wake of a possible outbreak of Malaria.

Many villages of the sensitive districts of the province still waiting for mosquito nets and medicines.

Sindh in the current ongoing month of September reported 838,951 diarrhea cases.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that more than 110,000 children have been brought to the children’s hospital in Larkana in August. After failing to get proper medical assistance in public hospitals, the parents of 250 children shifted them to private hospitals.

Malaria and dengue cases are continuously increasing in the flood-hit parts of Sindh, as well as post-rain conditions have also intensified the rise of mosquito-borne diseases in the provincial capital.

