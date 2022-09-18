Malaria on the rise among children in Larkana

LARKANA: Malaria cases have massively increased among children of flood-hit families in Sindh’s Larkana city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The malaria epidemic intensified among children of flood affectees in Larkana as 170 children lost their lives during treatment in the month of August.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that more than 110,000 children have been brought to the children’s hospital in Larkana in August. After failing to get proper medical assistance in public hospitals, the parents of 250 children shifted them to private hospitals.

According to the monthly report, 30,000 ailing children were admitted to the children’s hospital in August.

Malaria and dengue cases are continuously increasing in the flood-hit parts of Sindh, as well as post-rain conditions have also intensified the rise of mosquito-borne diseases in the provincial capital.

Dengue virus patients continue to increase in the port city at an alarming rate with 349 more people diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, Sindh health department data showed on Sunday.

According to the provincial health department, the majority number of cases in Karachi have been reported in district Korangi, where 109 patients have been infected by the virus during the past 24 hours.

District East reported 74 cases, Central 70, Malir 38, South 33, Keamari 18 and District West reported 7 cases.

A total of 2,818 cases of dengue fever cases were reported in Karachi this month.

The data further shows that out of a total of 5,589 dengue cases reported in Sindh so far this year, 5,025 infections were detected in Karachi alone.

