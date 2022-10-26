‘Jahan tu muskuraye manzil hai meri wahin’: Urvashi Rautela

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela shared her latest picture which is going viral on social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral picture of the ‘Dhol‘ star on the picture and video-sharing social media platform showed her leaning on the front side of a car.

She used poetic lines “Tu bin bataaye le chal mujhe kahin….. jahan tu muskuraye manzil hai meri wahin 🌹” as her social media post’s caption.

Millions of netizens have liked her new pictures. She showed their love towards the star with their comments and remarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity shared a picture of her bidding adieu to Australia’s city Melbourne following the nerve-wrecking ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture between Pakistan and India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

It is to be noted that the celebrity is in the centre of many controversies. Earlier, she claimed that veteran actor Nana Patekar and his social circle of threatening her wanting to end her acting career.

Moreover, she became the butt of jokes after she shared an edited clip of her and Naseem Shah smiling at each other during a Pakistan-India Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It showed the pacer grinning before it cuts to the celebrity returning the smile. The footage ended with them exchanging smiles.

Naseem Shah, commenting about the video, said he does not know who or what she is, adding he was unaware of the viral video.

“I don’t know about it as such,” he said. “I perform on the field and people send such videos. I have no idea about it. I am thankful to those who watch matches in the stadiums. I like it when they come and cheer for whoever they like.”

Related – Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for Rishabh Pant’s poor performance

Urvashi Rautela blamed her team for posting fan made video without consent of other people involved.

“Couple of days back…my team share all fan made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it,” she said. “Would kindly request media to not create any sort of news. Thanking you all love you.”

It turned out that Urvashi Rautela was one of Naseem Shah’s Instagram followers too. She unfollowed him following his remarks about her.

Comments