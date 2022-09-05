Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela for Rishabh Pant’s poor performance

Netizens trolled Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela for India batter Rishabh Pant’s poor performance in the side’s second stand-off against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Urvashi Rautela and her formey boyfriend Rishabh Pant engaged in war of words after the actor recounted their relationship history.

The Bollywood actor, who earlier claimed she did not know any cricketer in the past, came to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium where Pakistan beat India by five wickets.

Netizens started making fun of her when the batter got dismissed for 14 runs off 10 balls.

he was made fun of after he got dismissed.

Nothing Bro just Me and my friends Watching Conversation between Rishabh pant and Urvashi rautela : pic.twitter.com/Kvy0n8juTi — HaaNamanBoolRahaHoon👅 (@Namanjain1230) August 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela were spotted watching the match together on the field🫂#INDvsPAK #RishabhPant #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/DhEnUltY31 — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥 (@IAmRahulAkkian) August 28, 2022

Urvashi Rautela watching Rishabh Pant’s bad performance from Stadium pic.twitter.com/27nhJwdCfx — त्रि-Vines (@trilochann45) September 4, 2022

BTW, even this 14(12) knock from Pant>Urvashi Rautela’s entire career — Viratian for Life¹⁸ (@Edgbaston144) September 4, 2022

Pakistan, electing to field first, restricting Indian to 181-7. Babar Azam’s side completed the run chase in the penultimate delivery of the match.

India will play Sri Lanka in their Super Four stage fixture tonight at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Relationship history

The verbal spat began in August this year when Urvashi Rautela, who has had a brief history of allegedly dating Pant (when the two were clicked together in Mumbai), recounted the incident which occurred when she was shooting in Delhi.

In an interview, without mentioning the name of a person, she claimed that someone with the initials RP waited at a hotel lobby for over 10 hours to meet her.

“Mr RP came to the hotel lobby and wanted to meet,” she narrated. “10 hours passed and I fell asleep. I couldn’t attend any calls and when I woke up I saw 16-17 missed calls and I felt so bad that someone was waiting for me and I couldn’t meet them.”

She added, “I told him ‘we’ll meet when you come to Mumbai.’ We met in Mumbai but a huge drama happened with the paps and all.”

When questioned to elaborate RP, Rautela refused to ‘take the name’.

After the interview went up on the portal, Rishabh Pant took to his Instagram stories to take a supposed jibe at the actor, however, only to delete it minutes later.

“It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meager popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name,” read the cryptic note by him. The cricketer had also added hashtags “Mera Picha Chhoro Behen (leave me alone sister)” and “Jhuth Ki Bhi Limit Hoti Hai, (there’s a limit to the lies too).”

Later, Rautela responded to the jibe with a post, where she wrote, “Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball. Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho.”

Then, Rautela shared a short clip on the photo and video sharing application which sees her pose in a floor-length purple gown. “I saved your reputation by not telling my side of the story,” she wrote in the caption of the video which social users believe is the indirect response to the Instagram story posted by Pant earlier.

The cryptic note shared by the cricketer read: “If you don’t sacrifice for what you want, what you want becomes the sacrifice.”

