Jahangir Tareen congratulates Pervez Khattak on forming new political party

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron In Chief Jahangir Tareen has congratulated Pervez Khattak on forming a new political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians, ARY News reported on Monday.

Jahangir Tareen expressed best wishes for Pervez Khattak and his new political party. He said that politics is now changing in the country after May 9 incidents.

Tareen said that patriot political leaders prioritised stability in the country and several political personalities are parting ways from the narrative of the May 9 riots.

Earlier in the day, former defence minister Pervez Khattak launched a new political party under the name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentarians.

Khattak who was expelled from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), last week, over his statement against the party chief, announced his new political party.

PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan issued the termination letter ‘with reference to the show cause notice’ served to Pervez Khattak last month.

The new political party has been PTI Parliamentarian. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief Minister Mahmood Khan along with 57 former PTI lawmakers including former provincial minister, Ishtiaq, Shaukat Ali, Dr. Aasia Aad, Somi Falaknaz, Ziaullah Bangash, Ibrahim Khattak, Ahmed Hussain Shah, Javed Akbar and others are part of the PTI Parliamentarians.

Khattak also condemned the May 9 riots that were triggered after arrest of the PTI chairman.

Jahangir Tareen had also launched his new political party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), in June after parting ways from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial had attended the launching ceremony of the IPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.