Tareen Group’s 12 members in contact with PML-Q

ISLAMABAD: A faction of 12 MPAs of Jahangir Tareen Group have also been in contact with PML-Q leadership and assured their support for their CM candidate, sources said.

Lobbying and political contacts have reached to higher level after it was surfaced that the chief minister-ship of Punjab has been at stake.

According to sources, 12 MPAs of Tareen group have assured Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of their support if his name proposed for the office of the chief minister.

On the surface these MPAs are siding with Aleem Khan, who is moving his case on the strength of these members.

After Aleem Khan’s joining hands with Jahangir Tareen on Monday, the like-minded group has gained momentum and strength in the power game of Punjab.

Sources however said that the PML-Q have an upper hand over the Aleem Khan-Jahangir Tareen group. The party have five MNAs, which have key importance in view of the upcoming no-trust move of the opposition against the prime minister or the speaker National Assembly.

The federal minister in a session with PML-Q leaders last night suggested the name of Aleem Khan for the office of the chief minister but the PML-Q opposed the suggestion.

Now it is expected from the government to propose another name for the office or accept Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to replace Usman Buzdar, according to sources.

