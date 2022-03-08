Aleem Khan to fly to London for meeting with Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Former senior Punjab minister Aleem Khan, who has joined hands with disgruntled PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, will fly to London today, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The sources said Aleem Khan will meet Jahagir Tareen tomorrow, Wednesday.

The fast-changing political situation in the country and the opposition’s proposed no-trust move against the Imran Khan government will likely come under discussion during the meeting between the two, they said.

The sources said the former provincial minister arrived in Islamabad from Lahore last night.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry are making efforts to arrange a meeting between the prime minister and Aleem Khan, they added.

Earlier, three senior ministers in a meeting with PML-Q leaders Moonis Elahi and Tariq Bashir Cheema suggested the name of Aleem to replace Usman Buzdar as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

In a late night sitting PML-Q leaders rejected the government ministers’ suggestion, sources said. “It will be better Usman Buzdar keeps the office instead of replacing him with Aleem ”, PML-Q leaders said.

The Chaudhry brothers are expected to reach Islamabad amid the political situation.

