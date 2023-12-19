Jahangir Tareen receives nomination papers to contest elections

ISLAMABAD: Patron In-chief of Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen on Tuesday received nomination papers to contest the general elections 2024 from one National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats.

According to details, the nomination papers were received by Tareen’s legal team on his behalf. Jahangir Tareen has acquired nomination papers to contest elections from election from NA-155-Lodhran-II, PP-227 Lodhran-IV and PP-228 Lodhran-V.

Ali Tareen, will be covering the candidate of Jahangir Tareen, who has also received nomination papers for the same constituencies.

Jahangir Tareen is likely to submit his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on December 21 or 22.

Read more: Elections 2024: PML-N, IPP agree on seat adjustments on these seats

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N had agreed to support Jahangir Tareen-led IPP candidates in Lahore, Lodhran and Sahiwal.

PML-N would support IPP senior leader Aleem Khan on NA seat in Lahore and Nauman Langrial on NA Sahiwal seat, say sources, adding that the party will not field its candidate against IPP candidates Awn Chaudhry and Ishaq Khaqwani.