Tareen renews pledge for ‘Naya Pakistan’ in IPP’s debut power show

JAHANIAN: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen has expressed his commitment to fulfill the ‘dream of a Naya Pakistan,’ in party’s maiden power show on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Addressing the IPP’s maiden power show in Jehanian, Jahangir Tareen highlighted ideals and ambitions that initially driven the now IPP leaders to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Ten years ago, we came together to make Pakistan better. We devised a comprehensive plan for economic improvement as our vision was to bring about change in every sector of the country,” the IPP leader said.

“I and my colleagues had put in relentless effort to bring about change for ten years,” he said. However, he regretted, these dreams remained unfulfilled.

Without naming PTI chief Imran Khan, Tareen said when came into power, the original team was gradually replaced “one by one”, and individuals who were unaware of their vision took the reins.

“Our dream of Naya Pakistan remained unrealised,” he said, raising concerns that PTI had fallen into the hands of individuals who lacked a genuine concern for Pakistan and its well-being.

Jahangir Tareen further said that they once again came together – forming IPP – to complete the unfinished mission they had set out on a decade ago.

The IPP patron-in-chief maintained that they were not defeated and their goal remained to transform Pakistan into a better state, He stressed that at this point, the focus should be on the people and the country, rather than personalities.

He also expressed concern over the emigration of young people in search of a better future, vowing to provide employment opportunities and ensure a brighter outlook for the youth, making Pakistan an attractive place to stay.

Aleem Khan’s speech

Earlier, IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan addressed the maiden power show and vowed a poor-friendly manifesto for the people of Pakistan.

“If the IPP comes into power, it will provide up to 300 units of free electricity. Those who are having their bikes will be given petrol at half the original price,” Aleem Khan announced.

The party’s president claimed that the labourers’ wage will be fixed at Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, he vowed to provide free electricity to the farmers for up to 12.5 acres.

He also expressed the party’s desire to develop Islamabad-like hospitals in the backward areas of South Punjab.

Earlier on June 8, a seasoned politician and former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.